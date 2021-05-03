Magic coach Clifford clears protocols, to return Wednesday

Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford directs his team during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in Cleveland. The Magic won 109-104. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford has cleared NBA health and safety protocols for COVID-19 and will return to the bench Wednesday night against Boston.

The Magic said Monday that Clifford would not coach that night’s game at Detroit.

Clifford has missed the past five games because of COVID-19 protocols. He tested positive for the virus last month while in between two vaccination shots.

Assistant Tyrone Corbin has served as acting coach.

___

