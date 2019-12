MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out but the Milwaukee Bucks kept on rolling, getting 29 points from Eric Bledsoe in a 127-112 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night that extended their winning streak to 16 games.

The Bucks (22-3) tied the second-longest winning streak in franchise history and moved closer to the franchise record of 20 set during the team’s 1970-71 championship season.