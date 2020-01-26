Loyalsock Fends Off Williamsport in Final Seconds to Remain Unbeaten

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With a tribute to Kobe Bryant written on his Nikes, LeBron James moved past the retired Los Angeles great for third place on the NBA's career scoring list, scoring 29 points in the Lakers' 108-91 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

James scribbled "Mamba 4 Life" as he chased Bryant, the five-time champion, in Philly. James scored the milestone basket with 7:23 left in the third quarter. James entered 18 points shy of passing Bryant, and the layup gave him 33,644 points. James stands third with 33,655. Bryant finished his career with 33,643, all with the Lakers.