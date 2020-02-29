Loyalsock Boys Win District 3 “AAA” Championship in Final Minutes

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, Duncan Robinson added 24 and the Miami Heat scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter to spark a 126-118 win over the Dallas Mavericks and spoil Luka Doncic’s 21st birthday on Friday night.

Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn each had 16 points for Miami. Bam Adebayo added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, who won for just the third time in their last 10 games.