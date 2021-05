WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A year after officially earning their degrees, Wilkes University's Class of 2020 was honored Saturday with an in-person commencement ceremony.

130 members of the Class of 2020 returned to campus to walk across the graduation stage in front of friends, family and colleagues. Wilkes issued more than 700 degrees last May but due to the pandemic, commencement was postponed.