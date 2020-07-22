Zain Retherford continues to work toward his Olympic dream even amid pandemic uncertainty

Benton’s Zain Retherford is two years removed from his third consecutive individual national wrestling championship at Penn State. Since then, he has set his sights on qualifying for the Olympics with the U.S. national team.

This week was supposed to mark the beginning of the Tokyo Olympics, but instead the Games have been pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Still, Retherford continues to train and work on the mat, because it’s unclear when his next opportunity to qualify will come. We caught up with Zain as helped instruct the next generation of wrestlers at Ride Out Wrestling Club near Montoursville on Wednesday.