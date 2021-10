STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three people are heading to prison for the murder of a pizza delivery person in Monroe County in December 2017.

Israel Berrios, Carolina Carmona, and her brother, Salvador Roberts Jr. pleaded guilty to their roles in the robbery and murder of 58-year-old Richard Labar. The three of them called in a fake pizza order to the ROTC building on East Stroudsburg University's campus. When Labar showed up, they shot him and took off.