With local basketball legends such as Chris Shovlin, Dave Jannuzzi, and Jerry Rickrode leading the way, the Wyoming Valley Clutch have become one of the premier teams of the American Basketball Association.

The Clutch are 15-0 this season, and according to the official ABA website, they rank number one in the league power rankings as the playoffs approach. With a sense of community in Wilkes-Barre, this team gives back and in return gets plenty of support at its home games.