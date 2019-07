Marc Minichello is coming off a U-20 national championship in the javelin throw. Entering his sophomore year at the University of Pennsylvania, Minichello ripped off a throw of 253 feet, 1 inch to claim the title and qualify for the Pan-American U-20 Games in Costa Rica later in July. We caught up with the Wyoming Area grad at his high school alma mater, as he continues to train for the next challenge in his athletic career.