Williamsport Crosscutters to join newly formed “MLB Draft League” in 2021

The Williamsport Crosscutters will continue their affiliation with Major League Baseball in 2021, just not with the Phillies organization. Instead, the Crosscutters will be part of the newly formed “MLB Draft League”, which will showcase the top draft-eligible players from around the country.

The Cutters will be one of six teams in the league. They’ll join fellow former New York-Penn League teams Mahoning City, State College, and West Virginia, and the Trenton Thunder, formerly the Class AA affiliate of the Yankees. The sixth team is still to be determined.

Play will begin in late May and run through August, with a schedule consisting of 68 games per team. And with the MLB Draft in July to coincide with the all-star break, there’s a good chance many players competing for Williamsport will be drafted into MLB organizations.