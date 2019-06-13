Williamsport Crosscutters 2019 Media Day

Professional baseball returns to historic Bowman Field this week as the Williamsport Crosscutters get ready to open their season. The team met with media members on Wednesday to preview the 2019 season.
Trending Stories
- Community comes together for cats still inside crumbling building
- Legislation could allow food stamp recipients to spend benefits on vitamins
- Mail Truck Wipes Out
- Park coming to downtown Scranton
- Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.