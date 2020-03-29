Wilkes-Barre’s Nick Werner qualifies for Drive, Chip & Putt national finals; now scheduled for April 2021

The long wait to drive down Magnolia Lane at Augusta National Golf Club will now be even longer for those who qualified for the national finals of the Drive, Chip & Putt competition. The event has been pushed back to April 2021 — anyone who was eligible this year, will be so next year, regardless of age.

Nick Werner, a 12-year-old from Wilkes-Barre, qualified for nationals by winning a regional event at Oakmont Country Club near Pittsburgh. We caught up with Nick at Wyoming Valley Country Club in early March, before coronavirus began to spread across the U.S. He spoke to Mike Gilbert about his journey in golf and how he’s preparing for his Augusta debut.