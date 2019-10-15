West Scranton Grad Matt McGloin Joins New York Guardians of Revived XFL

It’s been three years since Matt McGloin threw a pass in the NFL, but now he has the chance to continue his professional career.

The new XFL announced Tuesday that it had assigned quarterbacks to each of the league’s franchises, and McGloin was one of them, assigned to the New York Guardians. The West Scranton and Penn State grad acknowledged the difficulty of having his NFL career end, but said he’s obviously eager to prove himself on the field again.

McGloin was a standout for the Invaders, leading the team to two district championships, and then set several passing records at Penn State before playing for the Oakland Raiders of the NFL for four seasons.