CLINTON TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, one man has been arrested and charged for indecent contact with a minor.

As stated in the criminal complaint, Wayne County detectives received a child welfare report, that stated a 13-year-old female had reported being sexually assaulted by Joseph A. Christensen, age 42.