MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Susquehanna County sheriff's deputy is being charged with simple assault — and other related charges — after putting super glue on a coworker's water bottle as a prank on April Fool's Day, court papers say.

While at the Susquehanna County Sheriff's Department in Montrose, investigators say sheriff's deputy Katherine Stanziale put super glue on the cap of a coworker's water bottle. The victim drank from the water bottle unknowingly, and then spit the water out as it had a chemical taste to it.