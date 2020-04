WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - PIAA District XI, along with several other high school conferences around the state of Pennsylvania, are honoring COVID-19 First Responders and student-athletes in the class of 2020.

On Friday, April 17, 2020, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., the schools will light their football stadiums. Scoreboards will be displaying the score as 20-20 in honor of this year’s graduating class, while 4th Down and 19 Yards to Go will be displayed as the down and distance signifying COVID-19 is on its final down.