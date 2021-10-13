Todd Bodine plans to run six races in 2022 and reach 800 career starts in NASCAR national series

It’s been more than four years since Todd Bodine last ran a race in any of NASCAR’s national series. He hasn’t run a trucks race since 2013. But next year, thanks to overwhelming support in a social media campaign, the 57-year-old Luzerne County resident will be getting back behind the wheel for six races in the Camping World Truck Series. The sixth and final race will be at Pocono Raceway and will make Bodine the 28th driver ever to reach 800 career starts in NASCAR. We caught up with the “Onion” recently to find out how this all came together.