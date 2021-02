There has never been a Super Bowl without representation from the Big 33 Football Classic, an all-star game which pits the best Pennsylvania high school seniors against the best from Maryland. That streak will reach 55 on Sunday, with alums such as Chad Henne and A.Q. Shipley playing for the Chiefs and Buccaneers, respectively. And we can’t forget about Brett Veach, the Mount Carmel native who played in the Big 33 and led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl championship last year.