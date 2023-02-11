EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — For the second time in five years, the Philadelphia Eagles hosted the NFC Championship Game, facing the San Francisco 49ers.

The defining moment of the contest arguably came within the first ten minutes. Haason Reddick sacked Brock Purdy, causing a fumble recovered by Philly. But the real story of the play was Purdy, who injured his elbow and was rendered unable to throw the football as a result.

From that point on, there was little doubt that the Birds would be flying to Arizona. They gashed the San Francisco defense for four rushing touchdowns: Two from Miles Sanders, one from Jalen Hurts, and one from Boston Scott, en route to a dominant 31-7 win.

Head coach Nick Sirianni guides the Eagles to the big game in just his second year with the team.

“This is something you dream about your whole life and I said to the guys, we’ve all been dreaming about it. Whether you’re dreaming about it when you’re two, ten, 14, 18, or when you got to the NFL, this is something we all dream about it and we get to do it because we did it better than anyone in the NFC this year. It’s pretty special,” said Siriani.