Sports Betting Lounge to Open at Mohegan Sun Pocono This Week

Later this week, sports betting will officially open for business at Mohegan Sun Pocono. The casino secured a license with Kindred Group, which will operate the sports book through the brand Unibet. After test runs on Tuesday and Wednesday, the lounge is expected to fully open on Thursday.

Other amenities include a 28-foot video wall that can be customized to fit as many as 16 games at once, several reclining chairs, individual tables, and a long high-top table. Wagers can be placed through tellers or at one of six kiosks, and food and drinks can be ordered and taken into the lounge.