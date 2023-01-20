On Friday, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders announced that Shelley Duncan would become the 17th manager in franchise history. One of the most popular players to come through Moosic, Duncan helped SWB win its first Governor’s Cup in 2008, and he captured the International League MVP award the following season.

Duncan managed at several levels in the Diamondbacks organization from 2015 to 2018, and has since held coordinator roles with the Blue Jays and White Sox. He spoke Friday about coming back to Moosic and how his experience with the club could help this season.