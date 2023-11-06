Both Selinsgrove and Lackawanna Trail begin their quests for a field hockey state tournament tomorrow. Selinsgrove won its district championship as a three seed, and faces Gwynedd Mercy in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament at home starting at 7:00 pm. Lackawanna Trail also upset the one seed, Wyoming Area, in its district championship and takes on Eastern Lebanon County (ELCO) in the first round of the Class 1A state tournament, at Keystone College beginning at 4:30 pm.