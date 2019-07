Joe McCarthy is back in Northeastern Pennsylvania this weekend as the Durham Bulls take on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The Scranton native plays outfield for Durham, and the last time he was at PNC Field, he helped his team win the Governors’ Cup Championship.

