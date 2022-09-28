SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been a busy 12 months or so for Sammy Julian. The Blue Mountain grad and Schuylkill Haven teacher officiated the wrestling competition at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, and just this month he was at the World Championships in Serbia. For his efforts, Julian was awarded the coveted Golden Whistle, presented since the 1970s to wrestling officials at world events who perform at the most consistent level. We caught up with Julian following his return home, as he celebrated with family, friends, and his students.