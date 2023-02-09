OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As a captain of the Eagles’ cheerleading squad, Savannah Lloyd was the team’s representative at the Pro Bowl Games last week as voted on by her teammates.

Lloyd went from Las Vegas to Glendale this week for Super Bowl LVII, as the Eagles prepare to face the Chiefs on Sunday. It’s a whirlwind finale to her six-year run as a cheerleader in Philadelphia, and her roots are in Lackawanna County. We caught up with her mother Mary Lou and her aunt Rose Graham at Romar Dance Studio in Old Forge, where Savannah honed her skills from an early age.