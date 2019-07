The first-place Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will be well-represented in the Triple-A All-Star Game next week. Kyle Higashioka, Ryan McBroom, Mike Ford, and J.P. Feyereisen were all selected to be all-stars. In addition, Ford was chosen to participate in the home run derby, though he's currently up with the New York Yankees. We caught up with the other three all-stars before Friday's doubleheader at PNC Field.