Pocono Raceway promoting #Air5Challenge to help those in need during coronavirus pandemic

The guys at Pocono Raceway are hoping the hashtag #Air5Challenge will go a long way toward raising money for people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The concept is simple — give a shoutout on social media to an inspirational person, such as a healthcare worker or someone working at a grocery store during this difficult time. Use the hashtag and challenge that individual to pay it forward to someone else. For every use of the hashtag #Air5Challenge, the Mattioli Foundation will donate $1 to the Pocono Mountains United Way. The foundation will donate up to $5,000 to help those in need.