Dupont native Brandon Matthews will make his first start on the PGA Tour next week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the tournament announced Thursday.

When a fan with special needs caused @B_Matthews12 to miss a putt during a playoff, he responded just as Mr. Palmer would have––with kindness, humility and grace. Don't miss him next week as he makes his first PGA TOUR start at #APinv! pic.twitter.com/R73NpEYuPw — Arnold Palmer Inv. (@APinv) February 27, 2020

Upon graduating from Pittston Area High School and then Temple University, Matthews turned professional and has been competing on the Korn Ferry Tour and other mini-tours for several years. This will be his first experience at professional golf’s highest level.