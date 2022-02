WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — When you think about the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, it's not likely many people would think about a female player. But it's a safe bet many fans actually did for Saturday night's Globetrotters game at Mohegan Sun Arena.

It was an evening of hoops and homecoming celebrations for Pittston native Mia Hopkins. She was the star of the show, right from the tip-off and setting an example for so many.