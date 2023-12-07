CATAWISSA, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Southern Columbia will take the field on Friday for their State Championship in AA.

Southern Columbia will go for their seventh straight title and it will be a rematch for the Tigers as they take on Westinghouse out of Pittsburgh.

Earlier Thursday, Southern held a pep rally to send off the Tigers before their trip to Mechanicsburg.

All of the parents and students were out with their signs showing their support.

To the players and coaches, this motivates them even more to bring home some hardware

“Not only is it important, like week in or week out, or when you get into the playoffs or you’re playing in the State Championship Game. But I’ve talked to parents and I’ve talked to uh, groups like this already about the fact that when they’re into the program, and they follow the program, and they were excited about the program, it has an effect on their kids,” said Southern Columbia Head Coach Jim Roth.

“It means everything, we know who we are, we always have our community at our back, our family and friends, always giving us the best support we could possibly have, and just makes us wanna play harder and win more,” Southern Columbia Senior Running Back Garrett Garcia explained.

Kickoff for the AA State Championship is at 1:00 p.m. Friday.