After compiling 186 wins with the Williamsport Crosscutters, the most in team history, Pat Borders is taking a new role in the Phillies organization. Borders was named manager of the Clearwater Threshers, the full season Class “A” affiliate of the Phillies. We caught up with Borders at last week’s Hot Stove Banquet, and he talked about what he learned during his time as Cutters manager.