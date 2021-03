It’s been a long wait for Nick Werner of Wilkes-Barre, but the 13-year-old golfer will finally get the opportunity to compete in the national Drive, Chip & Putt competition this weekend, which will be held at Augusta National in advance of The Masters. Werner had qualified in 2019 for last year’s event, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, anyone who qualified last year is eligible again in 2021 regardless of age, and Werner will be heading down this weekend.