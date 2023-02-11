EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pro Bowl games took place last weekend, and eight Eagles players were named to the team, though, of course, they had to skip out once they qualified for the big game.

But one other member of the organization did make the trip to Las Vegas: A Lackawanna County native who’s been cheering on the Birds up close for the last six years.

At the Romar Dance Studio in Old Forge, Mary Lou Lloyd is sporting midnight green, and there’s a good reason: She’s the proud mother of Savannah Lloyd, now in her sixth and final season as an Eagles cheerleader.

“It’s just been amazing. I mean all of the events, and all of her promotions and everything. We have enjoyed so much,” said Mary Lou.

The latest event, the Pro Bowl, as Savannah was chosen by her teammates to be the Eagles’ representative.

“To be voted, for that huge squad to vote for her was a huge honor. It was great that it was her final year. She went to Vegas for one week and had a wonderful time with all the cheerleaders with different teams there and then flew straight to Arizona,” described Mary Lou.

It’s as busy a two-week stretch as possible: As the Riverside grad goes from the Pro Bowl to the Super Bowl, her roots in dance are at Romar. Savannah’s aunt and godmother Rose Graham, who co-owns and operates the studio with Mary Lou, fondly remembers when her niece was starting out.

“Oh my goodness, when she was three, she was just like so into dance and gymnastics. She was very good with that. And as she grew up, you could tell she was going to do something really great,” recalled Graham.

Savannah is a first grade teacher in the Abington Heights School District, and is an instructor at Romar too. And now, she has the chance to end her run in Philly with another championship.

“I am so proud. And I really feel like now that she will be leaving the Eagles, she really feels like she’s accomplished everything she wanted to with that organization, so she’s really happy.”