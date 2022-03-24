EYEWITNESS SPORTS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northumberland Christian School girls’ basketball team has won the Class 1A state championship with a 66-54 win over Kennedy Catholic in Hershey Thursday afternoon.

It’s the first PIAA state title for the Northumberland-based Warriors in program history. In fact, “Norry” did not even participate in the PIAA playoffs until three years ago.

The Warriors reached the state semifinals last year and have won three straight District IV championships.

Reigning “Athlete of the Week” Emily Garvin led the way with 35 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists, 6 steals.

Eyewitness Sports will have highlights more on this win tonight on Eyewitness News.