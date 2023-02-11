EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — One of the Eagles playing in the Super Bowl is linebacker Kyzir White.

He attended Emmaus High School in Lehigh County, and then played for coach Mark Duda at Lackawanna College for two seasons in 2015 and ’16.

Following Lackawanna, White finished his college career at West Virginia and was selected by the Chargers in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft.

This was White’s first season in Philadelphia, playing in his home state, and this week, coach Duda spoke to Eyewitness News about his former pupil’s time in Scranton.

“You know, you could see he could run faster but he was also stronger than everyone else. Good idea about the game, he understood it really well, I think that was the thing. Plus his brother once again was a first rounder with the Bears so he had a big brother to train with and do stuff with. It was a perfect match. He loved football extremely, and I think that made the difference with him. He was willing to learn. The future is bright for him. But getting to play in a Super Bowl is fantastic,” recalled Duda.