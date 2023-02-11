EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — There are Chiefs fans scattered throughout NEPA.

A few years back, Eyewitness News spoke with JD Ferdinando of West Pittston when K-C captured its first title of the Veach era. Ferdinando is as stoked as ever. He sent along a few photos to show off the red decorations and no doubt his passion for the team runs deep.

And Ferdinando is not alone in Luzerne County.

Just like Eagles fans, Chiefs fans are proud supporters of their squad. Arrowhead Stadium is consistently one of the rowdiest places to play, and speaking with one fan in Wilkes-Barre, that same passion is evident here.

“I’m a psychotic Chiefs fan, I don’t know why it’s just one of those things,” stated Bo Krawczeniuk.

Krawczeniuk has been a Chiefs fan since he can remember and it’s all thanks to one little Christmas present from his mom.

“When she came back here and moved to Wilkes-Barre she saw Kansas City Chiefs pajamas at one of the stores, my brothers, one was a Raiders fan, one was a Steelers fan, they didn’t want it so I took it,” recalled Krawczeniuk.

50 years later, the Wilkes-Barre native has decked out his entire house in red and gold in preparation for Super Bowl LVII.

“We did this three years ago when the Chiefs made the Super Bowl in 2019 and we essentially did the same thing I wanna let everyone know that there is more than just one Chiefs fan in the neighborhood or the community,” said Krawczeniuk.

Krawczeniuk knows he’s outnumbered as a Kansas City fan here in Northeastern PA, and now facing the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, he’s embraced the underdog role.

“Its an us against the world mentality. Its a lot of fun though I’ve been jawing with a lot of my friends and I’m also a teachers aid at a local elementary school here and I have a lot of kids out there who are wearing Eagles jerseys. I’ve already been wearing my Chiefs gear everyday to school, I’ll have a different jersey on this week and it’s just a lot of fun,” described Krawczeniuk.

He’s lived through the ups and downs of rooting for Kansas City, but nothing beats the moment seeing the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV three years ago.

“Unreal, I was doing a dance and this table was behind me, I was going backwards dancing and I fell over and that was a big highlight, everyone’s videotaping that, but it was the same experience of the AFC Championship of that clip I showed you of me and my son,” said Krawczeniuk.

And for the same reason the Chiefs won it all in 2020 is why Krawczeniuk is more confident than ever.

“Watching what Patrick Mahomes did without his three receivers last week and missing two of their best defensive starters going back to as long as number 15 is out there we can always win and I feel very strongly that the Chiefs will come out winners of Super Bowl LVII,” stated Krawczeniuk.