EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The NEPA Bird Gang is exactly what it sounds like: A group of diehard Eagles fans that gather together each Sunday to watch their boys in green.

Whether at Rodano’s, Franklin’s, or other locations throughout Wilkes-Barre and beyond, the NEPA Bird Gang represents what it means to be an Eagles fan.

“Its like a second family, I love these guys, I’d do anything for him and above all else we get to watch our beloved Eagles. This is our home nest and I couldn’t think of a better place to watch an Eagles game besides right here,” said NEPA Bird Gang member Sean Simmons.

“Outside of Philadelphia, where are you going to get this type of atmosphere as an Eagles fan? And that’s the best part anybody can join the NEPA Bird Gang as long as you’re an Eagles fan. There isn’t a membership or anything like that. If you’re a Birds fan and you wanna come watch some football have a beer and have some chicken wings, come on down to Rodano’s and Franklin’s. How are you gonna mess that up?,” asked NEPA Bird Gang member Jimmy Amberose.