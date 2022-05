Even though NASCAR weekend at Pocono Raceway is still more than two months away, some Cup Series drivers were in Long Pond on Wednesday for an important reason. Aric Almirola, Christopher Bell, and Daniel Suarez were in town to test their “Next Gen” cars, which are being used for the first time in the 2022 season. After their practice sessions, the drivers discussed the differences between these cars and the Generation 6 ones.