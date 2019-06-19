Mountain Top Native Matt Wotherspoon Returns to PNC Field with the Norfolk Tides

Mountain Top native and Norfolk Tides pitcher Matt Wotherspoon is back at PNC Field this week for a series with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Wotherspoon was drafted by New York in 2014 and was even part of the RailRiders 2016 AAA National Championship team. He was traded to Baltimore the following year and has since been pitching well for the Tides. Wotherspoon made his major league debut on April 3rd against the Toronto Blue Jays. Wotherspoon told Eyewitness Sports, now that he has had a taste of the big leagues, he is eager to get back.

