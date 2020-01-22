Mount Carmel Native Managing KC Chiefs

Live Now
MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) There’s a “Coal Region” connection to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Kansas City Chiefs general manager, Brett Veach, was a star football player at Mount Carmel High School.

His old coach, Dave “Whitey” Williams and Veach’s parents showed Eyewitness News some of the Mount Carmel football history and spoke about the Chiefs playing in the Super Bowl.

Veach also donated $20,000 to the high school for the new “Veach Family Weight Room.”

We spoke to Veach’s family and former coach and Eyewitness News sports reporter Mike Gilbert will have that story at 6pm.

