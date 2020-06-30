Minor League Baseball canceled for 2020

There will be no minor league baseball in 2020. That means the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Williamsport Crosscutters will not play this season.

Below is a release issued by MiLB on Tuesday, announcing the official cancellation of the season across all leagues.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Major League Baseball™ (MLB™) has informed Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) that it will not be providing its affiliated Minor League teams with players for the 2020 season. As a result, there will not be a Minor League Baseball season in 2020.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

Minor League Baseball, which began as the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, was founded on Sept. 5, 1901.