Mike Munchak Charity Golf Classic returns for 25th year

Following a year off due to the pandemic, the Mike Munchak Charity Golf Classic returned for a 25th year at the Country Club of Scranton on Monday. Munchak, a Scranton native and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, hosted the event which raises money for the United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties. Colts offensive lineman Mark Glowinski (G.A.R.) and Notre Dame tight ends coach John McNulty (Abington Heights) were among the guests on the course.

Munchak is going into his third season as offensive line coach for the Denver Broncos under head coach and Dunmore native Vic Fangio.