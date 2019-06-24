Mike Munchak Back Home for 24th Annual Charity Golf Classic

As always at this time of year, Scranton native and Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Munchak was back home on Monday for his 24th annual Charity Golf Classic, which benefits local chapters of the United Way. Munchak is going into his first season as offensive line coach of the Denver Broncos, and will be working under Dunmore native Vic Fangio, who’s the team’s new head coach.

