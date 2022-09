WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Logan McGinn has earned plenty of trophies and accolades in his junior golf career. And the 10-year-old from South Williamsport can add another accomplishment to his resume, qualifying for the national finals of the Drive, Chip & Putt competition. The 2023 edition will be held at Augusta National Golf Club, the home of the Masters, next April.