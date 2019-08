It was already a successful season for 7-year-old Logan McGinn of South Williamsport, but he finished it off in style over the weekend. McGinn competed at the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships in Pinehurst, North Carolina, where he finished 34th out of 106 golfers in his age division. Logan faced off with the very best in the world, after winning the Philadelphia Local Tour Championship in the spring. Congrats to Logan on an outstanding accomplishment!