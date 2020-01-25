Local Superfans Gearing Up for Super Bowl LIV

Even though San Francisco and Kansas City are thousands of miles away from northeastern and central Pennsylvania, there are two “super fans” in our area that are gearing up for Super Bowl LIV.

J.D. Ferdinando of West Pittston is a die-hard Chiefs fan, while Chris Aiello of Peckville is a fanatic for the 49ers. Their passion runs deep — from memorabilia, to face paint, to decorations around the house. A.J. Donatoni caught up with these super fans with just a little over a week to go until the big game.