Local baseball pros Black, Yankosky teaming up to stay sharp during hiatus

Coughlin grad Ray Black is with the Milwaukee Brewers, and Valley West grad Tyler Yankosky is in the Washington Nationals organization. But for now, they share a common goal — staying sharp during the baseball hiatus due to coronavirus.

Black and Yankosky make sure to keep their distance and use proper cleaning techniques before and after having catches, which they’ve been doing ever since they were both sent home from spring training. They share their experience with us as the wait for baseball’s return continues.