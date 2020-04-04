Coronavirus Response

Coronavirus By The Numbers

School Closures

PA Department of Health Latest

COVID-19 County Response

Local baseball pros Black, Yankosky teaming up to stay sharp during hiatus

Local Sports

by: , Swoyersville, Luzerne County

Posted: / Updated:

Coughlin grad Ray Black is with the Milwaukee Brewers, and Valley West grad Tyler Yankosky is in the Washington Nationals organization. But for now, they share a common goal — staying sharp during the baseball hiatus due to coronavirus.

Black and Yankosky make sure to keep their distance and use proper cleaning techniques before and after having catches, which they’ve been doing ever since they were both sent home from spring training. They share their experience with us as the wait for baseball’s return continues.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos