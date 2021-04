Anthony Neuer turns 19 on April 26th, and already he’s accomplished so much in his bowling career. Earlier this month, the Lewisburg native captured the attention of the sports world by converting just the fourth 7-10 split conversion on television in PBA Tour history. The moment occurred during the U.S. Open, in which Neuer finished third. We caught up with the man they’re calling the “Ginger Assassin” at Imperial Lanes in Milton to discuss the performance and what lies ahead in his career.