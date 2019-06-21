Junior Olympian from Berwick Pursuing National Championship in Boxing Ring

With a regional title already under her belt, Sophia Guerriero of Berwick is now training for the Junior Olympic National Championship next week in Madison, Wisconsin.

The 15-year-old has been working with Leo Talanca at Rocky Boxing Club in Berwick, and so far carries a record of 7-2. Robin Deehan caught up with Sophia and her trainer on Thursday to find out more about her Olympic dreams.

