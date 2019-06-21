Is This Heaven? Actor Dwier Brown to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of “Field of Dreams” at Bowman Field

Actor Dwier Brown, who played John Kinsella in the movie “Field of Dreams,” will make an appearance at Bowman Field on Saturday night as the Williamsport Crosscutters take on the Batavia Muckdogs. The club is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the baseball classic. Brown told Eyewitness Sports he believes the film still resonates all these years later because it’s about second chances.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.